Knowledge Oman awards IVO with Impact Award

MUSCAT: Knowledge Oman has awarded Mohammed al Touqi of the International Volunteers Oman initiative with the Best Community Impact Award 2018. The Founder, Tariq al Barwani, along with the President, Khalfan al Mahrazy, handed the trophy with the certificate at a recent meeting held to discuss further support to the initiative.

“Being awarded with the best community impact award from Knowledge Oman is a huge achievement for me and the entire IVO team development. We aim to set up the best abroad programmes for Omanis to volunteer in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Mombasa and in Kenya to help Omanis with volunteering abroad” said Mohammed.

International Volunteers Oman (IVO) started as an idea to provide affordable abroad programmes for Omanis; graduates, job seekers/unemployed to utilise their time and share their education to disadvantaged communities abroad, as well as high school volunteering trips for international schools in Oman.

Mohammed received guidance and support with his idea through the Knowledge Oman’s Social Entrepreneurship Development Program in 2016 where he was enrolled in a C3 Social Enterprise Accelerator.

Mohammed along with a volunteering team managed to run programmes in Zanzibar that include donations of school bags, table and chairs to the needy in addition to setting up Omani programmes for volunteers in Zanzibar.

“The goal of the award is to encourage bright individuals to launch innovative projects where they get the necessary coaching, advice and support needed to impact the society and country in a positive way. Mohammed was a great example and we are honoured to support him” said Tariq, Founder of Knowledge Oman.

Knowledge Oman has been actively supporting and recognising individuals living in the Sultanate that have done projects that impacts the country and society with the aim of focusing on projects that creates new jobs, volunteer efforts, innovative activities or services that promote social goals and social good with the intent making a difference in the country and community as a whole.

The award has been specifically created to promote and recognise talents in the country.

