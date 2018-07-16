Knowledge Oman announces new direction with team leaders

MUSCAT: Knowledge Oman, the leading knowledge-sharing social initiative aiming to contribute towards the knowledge-based economy of the Sultanate, has announced new team leaders under the leadership of the president of Knowledge Oman, Khalfan a Mehrzi. The leaders are a team of local and expat professional members of society who work at different organisations but come together to contribute for the betterment of the country. Knowledge Oman’s new direction includes creating projects and engaging with the education sector for empowering the youth. Having completed 10 successful years since inception, Knowledge Oman is setting a new direction to bridge the gap between the education sector and private and public organisations.

The new members are Balqees al Hasani, who has been assigned as VP Head of Engagement Initiatives, Ali al Rahma, who is now the Head of Partnerships, Omar al Bahri, who has been assigned as the Head of Projects, and Alena Dique, who is the new Head of Communications. Some of the new updates within Knowledge Oman includes the CSR division, which is concerned with partnering with various organisations to set up initiatives to further contribute towards community development. It is worth mentioning that Knowledge Oman is setting up community initiatives with organisations such as Sultan Qaboos University Hospital and as part of the 48th Renaissance Day.

Knowledge Oman is a non-profit organisation founded by Tariq bin Hilal al Barwani in April 2008. Its main vision is to bridge the gap between the education and the public and private sectors educating the youth of Oman, conducting educational seminars and workshops in various educational institutions to enable the spread of knowledge, create opportunities for the public and private sector firms to spread specific knowledge to targeted student groups and create a platform that thrives on the ability of passionate individuals focused on building a better future of the Omani community. Knowledge Oman has received local and regional awards that include ‘Best Strategic Web Portal’ and ‘Outstanding Contribution to Education’.

