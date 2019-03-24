Knowledge management key to knowledge-based economy

Muscat, March 24 – Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) staged its latest Majlis stakeholder engagement session, the first for the year, to raise awareness on knowledge management. The event, which was held under the auspices of Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Sarmi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, focused on the theme of “Knowledge Management: Towards a Knowledge-based Economy”.

The interactive panel debate and question and answer session covered different aspect of knowledge Management including how to curate, evaluate, share and utilise knowledge to enhance performance, efficiency, learning and communication. The wide-ranging discussion also debated opportunities to support the national agenda of Oman Vision 2040.

PDO External Affairs and Value Creation Director Abdul-Amir bin Abdul-Hussein al Ajmi said: “We believe there are major opportunities for Oman to take advantage of Knowledge Management and to prepare us for the future knowledge-based economy outlined in the 2040 vision.

“This session has played an invaluable role in engaging the experts and the wider public by raising awareness on this important topic and laying the ground for partnership.”

More than 150 people, including key public and private sector decision makers, oil and gas industry professionals, entrepreneurs, academics, researchers and students attended the event which was held at Oman Institute for Oil and Gas (instOG).

Guest speakers included PDO Chief Information and Digitalisation Officer Fathiya Nasser al Farsi, Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Vice-Chancellor of Muscat University, and Dr Ramin Mohajer, Human Resources and Development Adviser to the Chief Executive Officer at the Information Technology Authority (ITA). The session, which lasted two hours, was moderated by Dr Amer bin Awadh al Rawas, Chairman of the Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL).

The PDO Majlis initiative was launched last year with the aim to bring together specialists and stakeholders from diverse backgrounds and experiences to discuss challenges and opportunities across a range of significant topics, share learnings and suggest practical recommendations for implementation. Other topics covered in previous sessions across the Sultanate have been renewable energy, energy management, In-Country Value and collaborative social investment.

