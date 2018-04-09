Knight Riders defeat Royal Challengers

Kolkata: The Kolkata Knight Riders opened their account in VIVO IPL 2018 after they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets at the Eden Gardens on Sunday night. After opting to bowl first, KKR restricted the visitors to 176-7. The home team’s chase was given the sails by opener Sunil Narine, who blitzed his way to a 17-ball half-century. KKR lost their way briefly when they lost three middle-order wickets in a short period of play, but skipper Dinesh Karthik (35*) stayed to the end and got the job done. KKR got over the finish line in the penultimate over.

Punjab win

KL Rahul scored the fastest every half-century in the IPL and set up Kings XI Punjab’schase of 167 against the Delhi Daredevils on Sunday evening. After opting to bowl and keeping the visitors to 166-7 at the IS BindraStadum in Mohali, KXIP’s run-chase turned to a matter of formality in the first five overs as Rahul smashed 50 off 14 balls.

The hosts faced an asking rate of 8.35 at the start of their chase, but by the time Rahul was dismissed, the required run rate had dropped to a manageable 6.79.

Then Karun Nair, batting at number four, scored a fluent half-century and took his team closer. After he was dismissed in the 16th over, David Miller and Marcus Stoinis completed the formalities, taking their team past the finish line in the 19th over; KXIP won by 6 wickets.

Like this: Like Loading...