Khimji Ramdas inks pact for rooftop solar project in Barka

Khimji Ramdas (KR) has signed a strategic agreement with Nafath Renewable Energy, a leading SME in the renewable energy sector, to design, develop, install and commission solar energy systems in Oman.

Accordingly, the initial project will be executed in Barka involving retrofitting a few thousand Tier I Solar PV modules covering an area greater than 5,000 square metres. The solar plant shall be able to feed any excess energy generated by the solar plant back to the grid following Sahim 2 initiative under the Authority for Electricity Regulation, Oman (AER).

“Solar energy in Oman is at the cusp of massive expansion with the government clearing the decks for a production of electricity from multitude of installations through the Sahim 2 initiative”, said Nailesh Khimji, Director, Khimji Ramdas.

“With Nafath Renewable Energy LLC, we at Khimji Ramdas in collaboration dedicate our efforts in moving the business to the most efficient frontier and help establish a long term, respectable, capacity that will efficiently utilise the abundant solar energy that our country is blessed with”, he added.

Upon completion, the plant is expected to generate 1,700MWh of clean energy per year, serving as a small contribution to Oman’s target of 30 per cent renewables penetration by 2030. The plant shall be able to reduce 1,460 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

“We are delighted to be partnering with KR to jointly developing the solar market in Oman. With this signature project we intend to showcase our design and execution capability that will go a long way to further the expansion of solar energy in Oman”, Abdulla Nasser al Saidi, CEO, Nafath Renewable Energy LLC said.

Ravi Kumar Dhulipala, Chief Operating Officer, KR Infrastructure Group said, “Solar power has become an increasingly popular source of renewable energy due to its advanced technology, wider market reach and cost-competitiveness. Global data shows that more solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity is being installed than any other generation technology. We at KR will strive to put all our marketing efforts to systematically maximise the value transfer that caters to a specific customer segment.”

The Sultanate of Oman has embarked upon achieving its ambitious goal of turning 30 per cent of its energy sources into renewable energy by 2030.

