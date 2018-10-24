Khazzan Project, Sharakah support Omani SMEs

As many as 84 Omani start-ups have benefited from the Khazzan Project for SME Development since it was launched by BP Oman as part of its social investment programme in 2014. Sharakah, one of Oman’s first SME development initiatives that was incorporated by Royal Decree in 1998, is collaborating with BP in providing mentoring support for the Omani start-ups funding under the Khazzan Project.

One of the SMEs nurtured by the Khazzan Project is Al-Etihad International Institute, which specialises in providing training and development programmes and also offers consultation services in human resources development. The institute has completed 22 years since inception and has offered training services in several wilayats across Oman.

Established in 1996 in the Wilayat of Samayil in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, the institute is equipped with the most recent audiovisual training tools. The facility provides training courses and workshops in different fields like human resources development, management and finance, English language and IT. The institute has delivered courses and programmes in the wilayats of Masirah, Khasab, Suhar, Sur, Ibra, Salalah, Haima, Ibri, Bidbid, Muscat and Mahout, as well in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

Al-Etihad International Institute is managed by Yousef al Hashami who initially joined as a trainee but was later offered an administrative job. Seeing potential for its growth, Yousef took the bold decision to buy the institute from its original owners. The facility is recognised as one of the best training institutes in the Governorate. It has provided around 13 job opportunities in the local community and has expanded outside of Samayil as well.

“I joined the Khazzan Project for SME Development to get a thorough review of my business performance and understand where it needs to be improved. The consultation provided by the specialists at Sharakah has enabled me to draw a clear plan for future development,” said Yousef.

