Khareef season in Salalah may have a date with monsoon

Salalah, June 19 – Officially, the Khareef season in Salalah commences on Thursday (June 21). In all likelihood, the monsoon will hit the same day — a rare coincidence which had occurred in 2014. The humidity build-up, drizzle off and on and hovering of thick low clouds over Salalah and the adjoining mountains are indications of a nearing monsoon. A Met office source confirmed the monsoon will hit Salalah — with plus/minus or one or two days — and give a respite from heat for the residents.

From July up to September, the monsoon touches the mountain slopes and the coastal areas with its delicate drizzle and fog.

For three months, dry wadis get filled with water, while tourists from all over the Gulf region make their annual visit to Salalah.

They enjoy the mild foggy weather while picnicking on dew-covered fresh grass, happy to escape the heat of their home countries.

Tropical fruits, coconut trees and green plantations are typical features of Salalah, which is situated on the coastal plains at the bottom of Jebel Qara which ascends to 1,500 metres.

The Khareef fog protects the city from dry desert. The famous frankincense trees get the perfect growing conditions in the wadis and valleys located towards the desert.

The mountain villages have seen sporadic drizzle, while the wilayats of Rakhyout and Dhalkout have turned green after receiving good amount of water from Cyclone Mekunu.

Most of the brown patches on mountains have started turning green.

Weather forecast sites suggest Salalah temperatures ranging between 30 and 27 degrees Celsius with 40 to 50 per cent chances of rain on Tuesday.

The sky has remained cloudy during most part of the day.

“Clouds hovering over Salalah have built up the humidity. We felt a light drizzle in the morning. It gives us reason to be happy as Khareef is very closely associated with Dhofari culture.

“This is the time when people plan marriages, renovate houses and business establishments for guests and customers coming from different cities of Oman and GCC countries,” said Said Mohammed Bakhit, a resident of Saada.

Kaushalendra Singh