Khareef season begins in Salalah

Salalah: On the very first day the Khareef (monsoon season) many areas in Salalah received light drizzling in early morning, while density of cloud, fog and drizzling was higher on the mountains. Greenery has already started settling on the mountains and Salalah plains due to widespread water spray caused by cyclone Mekunu.

Generally, greenery in Salalah is a phenomenon which is associated with the advent of Khareef, but this time around the process advanced at least by 20 days due to the cyclone. The visitors here are pleasantly surprised to see the mountains green so early.

Salalah this time has many natural waterfalls and overflowing springs offering enchanting view in all the four directions.

The temperature is also coming down day-by-day as the city remained cloudy most of the day on Wednesday and Thursday. City’s maximum temperature dropped down to 29 degree Celsius, while the minimum remained static at 27 degrees.

Cheer is widespread in Salalah due to changing weather. People here are expecting good season. The municipal authorities are busy fixing the damages done by the cyclone at most of the tourist sites and a dedicated festival committee of Dhofar Municipality is busy installing booths, services and facilities at the festival ground in Itin.

The residents of mountain villages of Itin, Qairun Hariti, Zeik, Hagif, Gadau, Titam, Al San, Madinat al Haq and Tawi Atir etc have started bringing their camels on Salalah plains and keeping them inside the enclosures in Itin plain area.

Salalah, thus would be hub of activities continuously for three months due to large number of tourist flow from Oman and other GCC countries. This is a preferred destination for the GCC nationals to beat the heat. The temperatures in most of the GCC countries range between 40-48 degrees Celcius, while Salalah remains drizzling cool at 20 degrees.