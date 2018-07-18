Khalifa gets Phd from Morocco

Muscat: Khalifa bin Saif al Hinai, former judge and founder of Khalifa Al Hinai Advocates and Legal Consultancy, recently received his doctoral degree from the Faculty of Law, University of Hassan I, Morocco.

The subject of his research was “Criminal Liability of Directors in a Limited Liability Company”. He received the doctorate at a function at the University premises last week.

Dr Khalifa is one of the leading lawyers in the Sultanate of Oman and is licensed to appear before the Court of Cassation. He has been a judge in Muscat Court and President of Nizwa Court for 15 years.

Dr Khalifa serves as a member of the Board of Sultan Qaboos University. He is also a guest lecturer in several colleges and universities in Oman. His legal specialisations are criminal law, civil law, commercial law and commercial arbitration. Khalifa Al Hinai Advocates and Legal Consultancy has offices in Muscat and Nizwa.

