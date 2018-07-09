Khalid al Alawi named head coach of Al Shabab

Muscat, July 9 – Al Shabab Club has named Khalid al Alawi as the head coach of the team, taking consideration into giving full trust to the national coaches. Khalid al Alawi is one of the top national coaches who coached many clubs specially in the north and south Al Batinah like head coach for Musannah and assistant coach for Khabourah Club. Al Alawi, who is settled in Suwaiq, has strong resume in training the junior teams as he achieved several victories with these teams. He achieved first place at Asian championship with Oman national cadet team (U-12), third place at GCC cadet level and was the head coach for Suwaiq’s junior teams for the last 11 years. Also, Al Shabab Club, headed by Hamza al Balushi, renewed contract of Hasan al Balushi as assistant coach and Younis al Dohani as second assistant coach.

