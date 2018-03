KOLKATA: Amidst political churning ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met here and pitched for a non-Congress, non-BJP Federal Front, saying there is a need for a national alternative.

Rao, whose idea of a third front last week was immediately welcomed by Banerjee, flew to Kolkata and drove to the Secretariat for a meeting with the Trinamool Congress chief. He was accompanied by his daughter and MP Kavita and TRS MP K Keshava Rao.

“We made a good beginning today and we will be able to carry forward from this,” Rao, also the Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief, told the media with Banerjee by his side.

He said it won’t be a third front and their idea of a new front would be a collective leadership.

“There is definitely going to be a federal front by the people of India. It is not a mere aligning of political parties. It is about unifying the masses, the people of India. There is a need for a political change.

“The Congress and BJP have not worked well for the country. There is a need for an alternative and an alternative agenda. We agreed on to bring a real federal front in the country with a group of like-minded leaders. The other leaders will sit together.

— IANS

Share on: WhatsApp