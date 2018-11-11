Kalabhavan annual day on Nov 16

MUSCAT: Kalabhavan Institute of Music and Art House will be celebrating its Founder’s Day at Bausher Club Hall at 6.30 pm on Friday. P Kannan Nair, Second Secretary, Embassy of India, Muscat, will be the chief guest. The winners of Little Fingers 2018 art contest will be honoured during the function. Kalabhavan teachers and students will entertain the audience with a variety of entertainment programmes. Kalabhavan follows the Trinity College of London’s syllabus for keyboard, guitar and drums and it facilitates students to appear for the Trinity College examination in Oman twice a year. Kalabhavan gives regular training in Indian classical dance, cinematic dance, keyboard, guitar, carnatic music, mridangam, tabala, karate, drums, congo, drawing and yoga.

Related