Jumping jack eyes Guinness record

MUSCAT, Dec 3 – A Muscat resident gave his best performance in a bid to leap his way into the record books. Now, he is waiting to hear from the Guinness Book of World Records, who will declare whether or not he has set a record.

Jumping jacks, or star jump, is an exercise performed by jumping with legs spread wide and hands touching overhead, sometimes in a clap, and then returning to a position with the feet together and arms at the sides.

Mohammed Ali, a salesman with an FMCG firm in the capital area, performed 57 ‘jumping jacks’ in 30 seconds in the presence of a large gathering and Guinness evaluators at Nesto Hypermarket in Wadi Kabir.

“Mohammed Ali wowed the spectators by making 57 jumps in 30 seconds; it’s a great achievement,” said one of the judges, the HoD of sports at a private school.

Matthew Graul had held the Guinness record for the maximum number of star jumps in

one minute (77) in 2008, but Raymond Butler set a new record of in 2013.

“I have sent the video of my jumping jacks performance to the Guinness Book of World Records for their approval and entry in their next edition,” said Mohammed.

He has been practising jumping jacks for a long time. According to him, the exercise has helped him shed 14 kilos.

Mohammed is the son of Abdullah Vazhavalappil and Kunjamina from Taliparamb in the Indian state of Kerala.

He is married to Farzana and has two children, Afrah and Afnan.

KABEER YOUSUF