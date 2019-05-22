Front Stories Main 

Jokha al Harthy wins Man Booker International Prize

Oman Observer , ,

Muscat: Jokha al Harthy has become the first writer in the Arabic language to win the Man Booker International Prize for her Celestial Bodies.

The book tells the story of three sisters and a desert country confronting its slave-owning past and a complex modern world.

The author plans to split the £50,000 ($S63,000) prize money with her translator, Marilyn Booth, a professor from the United States.

The prize, given to the best book translated into English and published in Britain, is seen as the world’s most significant award for translated fiction. It is different from the Booker Prize, for fiction originally published in English.

The author three novels, two stories and two children’s stories to her credit.

Jokha al Harthy has three novels, two stories and two children’s stories, and her novel Narangha (2016) won the Sultan Qaboos Prize for Culture, Arts and Letters 2016.

You May Also Like

Oman condemns suicide attack in Libya

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman condemns suicide attack in Libya

10 people of different nationalities arrested for theft

Oman Observer Comments Off on 10 people of different nationalities arrested for theft

Mwasalat shifts inter-city, Dubai services to Azaiba

Oman Observer Comments Off on Mwasalat shifts inter-city, Dubai services to Azaiba