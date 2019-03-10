Job depends on attitude, personality

MUSCAT, MARCH 10 – The era of employees being recruited based on solely their qualifications and experience is over, according to HR experts. Recruiters now look for people with right attitude and personality along with required qualification.

“Take care of your attitude towards literally everything in life, shape it up and tune it from time to time. We can still train the candidate and get the best out of him if he is open to ideas, if he is willing to go that extra mile, is result-oriented and hard working”, said Dr Muhanned al Asfoor, CEO, Injaz Development.

Speaking to the Observer on the sidelines of the Human Resources Forum organised by Ministry of Civil Service under the auspices of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, the Minister of Civil Service, along with Arab Planning Institute, Oman LNG, Al Roya, and First Care last week, Al Asfoor said that personality assessment is the global trend and youngsters need to tune up themselves to modify their attitude towards work and career progression.

“Education, training and development programmes can be incorporated sooner or later during his career with the organisation whereas the attitude cannot be altered in congruence with the requirements.” Likewise, letting a child follow his or her passion is of great importance.

“Choosing a wrong course against the desires of oneself is one of the reasons behind the wrong attitude which leads to an unsatisfied life and ending up several work related health issues.”

The participants commented that the video that went viral on social media of a candidate having hired by a multinational company after watching him switch off unwanted lights, setting the door mat right in the office and the like against well experienced candidates, is an eye-opener to people seeking jobs.

“The problem is not with the system nor with the tools or anything else but with the personality and the way we deal with the personality. Hence, matching the personality with

the job requirements is of paramount importance. Globally, companies are depending upon the social media accounts of a candidate even before they study his or her curriculum vitae”, Dr Asfoor said.

Related