Jet cancels flights till April 18, board meets today

Mumbai: Jet Airways’ troubles don’t seem to getting over anytime soon. With no funds coming from lenders, the beleaguered airline has extended suspension of its international operations till April 18. “The interim funding has not been forthcoming thus far, and as a result we have extended cancellation of international operations through Thursday,” said CEO Vinay Dube in a letter on Monday to Jet’s over 20,000 employees.

Banks had earlier promised to pump Rs 1,500 crore into the airline

Jet Airways management and lenders here on Monday held marathon meetings to resolve the financial crisis and the board will meet on Tuesday morning.

Dube said the airline had been working with lenders to secure interim funding for operations. The company management, he said would seek guidance from the board on the steps forward. “We will keep you updated on all the critical developments,” the CEO assured employees.

On Friday, the airline cancelled international operations for April 12 to 15. On Sunday, it extended cancellation of West-bound flights — to and from Amsterdam, London and Paris — until April 16.

IANS had exclusively reported earlier in the day that Jet has stopped forward bookings for some of its international sectors, including those for east Asia.

— IANS

