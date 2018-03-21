Jet Airways announces special discount offers

MUSCAT: Indian carrier Jet Airways is offering Premiere guests a discount of 40 per cent on tickets booked by March 24, 2018 for destinations between Muscat and selected points in India including Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Similarly, Jet Airways will offer guests a discount of up to 20 per cent on Economy and Premiere tickets before March 24, 2018 when travelling to Bangkok, Singapore and Hong Kong from Muscat.

Tickets booked as part of both sale offers will be valid for travel during March 15 to December 10, 2018.

The special fares will be applicable only on direct flights operated by Jet Airways and for both one-way and return journeys. Guests can book their tickets on jetairways.com, use the mobile app or contact their travel agent.

Wasim Zaidi, General Manager, Jet Airways, said, “This fare sale provides an opportunity to our guests to make considerable savings when planning their trips. Guests can enjoy the airline’s award-winning hospitality and service, while availing significant savings on their travel with us. Providing guests with experiences which leaves a lasting memory is one of the core strengths at Jet Airways”.

During the past decade, Jet Airways has established itself as India’s premier international airline and has established itself as a preferred carrier between India and the Gulf on account of its exceptional in-flight service, flexible schedules and enhanced connectivity.

Share on: WhatsApp