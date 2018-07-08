JBC Express Freight launches new logistics centre in Misfah

MUSCAT, JULY 8 – JBC Express Freight LLC is pleased to announce the official opening of its new logistics centre in Misfah Industrial Area, Muscat, Oman. Group Chief Executive Officer Dr Anup Ayyappan, who leads the JBC team in Oman and the region, said: “Misfah Industrial Area is a fast developing and strategically placed location near to Muscat and was hence chosen for the development, expansion and buildup of our new Logistics Centre”.

“Most of our customers and large industrial organisations are already relocating to Misfah from Ghala, and its pivotal position also gives easy access to other areas of Muscat including Rusayl, Ruwi, Ghala, Mabaila and also Nizwa,” the CEO added.

According to Dr Anup, existing clients as well as new clients seek support particularly in 3PL facilities extending the services to storage and distribution which they are now able to provide with this new facility.

“While our main goal continues to be a reliable and efficient provider of cost effective freight forwarding, we wish to expand our services in providing a total logistics solution with 3PL services to our clients and strategic partners in collection, storage and distribution of cargo,” Dr Anup added.

