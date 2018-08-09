Business 

Japan’s machinery orders drop 8.8pc

Oman Observer

Tokyo: Japan’s core machinery orders plunged 8.8 per cent in June from the previous month for the second straight month of decrease, the government said on Thursday.
The figure was steeper than the median forecast of a 1.5 per cent fall by analysts surveyed by the Nikkei Business Daily, and followed a 3.7 per cent decline in May.
Core private-sector machinery orders, which exclude volatile categories such as ships and utilities, dropped to 827.6 billion yen ($7.5 billion), the Cabinet Office said in a statement. The office expects machinery orders to edge down 0.3 per cent in the July-to-September quarter. — dpa

You May Also Like

Algeria works to rejuvenate ageing oil wells to boost output

Oman Observer Comments Off on Algeria works to rejuvenate ageing oil wells to boost output

Uber to pay $20m to settle charge it misled drivers

Oman Observer Comments Off on Uber to pay $20m to settle charge it misled drivers

Nike to launch high-tech hijab for female Muslim athletes

Oman Observer Comments Off on Nike to launch high-tech hijab for female Muslim athletes