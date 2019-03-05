Japanese court grants bail for ex-Nissan chair Ghosn

TOKYO: A Japanese court granted bail to ousted Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn (pictured) on Tuesday, a decision prosecutors swiftly appealed, delaying an immediate release of the once-feted executive after more than three months in jail.

Judges at the Tokyo District Court accepted defence lawyers’ assurances that Ghosn would submit to extensive surveillance and set his bail at $9 million, an apparent win for his new legal team on his third bail request.

But prosecutors swiftly appealed that decision and demanded that Ghosn — the architect of Nissan’s automaking partnership with France’s Renault and once one of the global auto industry’s most celebrated executives — remain in jail pending his trial.

A release would allow Ghosn to meet more frequently with his lawyers and build a defence ahead of his trial in the coming months. He faces charges of aggravated breach of trust and under-reporting his compensation at Nissan for nearly a decade, to the tune of $82 million.

If convicted on all the charges he faces up to 10 years in jail. — Reuters

