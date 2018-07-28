Head stories 

Japan braces for typhoon

Oman Observer

TOKYO: A powerful typhoon buffeted Japan’s eastern coast on Saturday evening, prompting local authorities to issue early evacuation orders, with western areas recently devastated by floods and landslides in the storm’s crosshairs.
Typhoon Jongdari, packing winds of up to 180 km an hour, is forecast to make landfall on the country’s main island on Saturday night or early Sunday, according to Japan’s Meteorological Agency.
TV footage showed high waves smashing onto rocks and seawalls on the eastern coastline and
planes struggling to land amid strong winds. By 9 pm (12:00 GMT) the storm’s centre was located some
60 km out to sea southeast of Omaezaki City.

You May Also Like

780 modern boats to bolster Sultanate’s fishing fleet

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on 780 modern boats to bolster Sultanate’s fishing fleet

4 BBC male journos agree pay cut

Oman Observer Comments Off on 4 BBC male journos agree pay cut

All-Omani show at Drift Final

Oman Observer Comments Off on All-Omani show at Drift Final