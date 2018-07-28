Japan braces for typhoon

TOKYO: A powerful typhoon buffeted Japan’s eastern coast on Saturday evening, prompting local authorities to issue early evacuation orders, with western areas recently devastated by floods and landslides in the storm’s crosshairs.

Typhoon Jongdari, packing winds of up to 180 km an hour, is forecast to make landfall on the country’s main island on Saturday night or early Sunday, according to Japan’s Meteorological Agency.

TV footage showed high waves smashing onto rocks and seawalls on the eastern coastline and

planes struggling to land amid strong winds. By 9 pm (12:00 GMT) the storm’s centre was located some

60 km out to sea southeast of Omaezaki City.

