Jail, fine for official at consumer appliances firm in Oman

Muscat: The Court of First Instance in Jalan Bani Bu Ali recently sentenced a company official to one month prison for failing to meet business obligations.

The judgement, which included a one-month prison and a fine of RO100, was issued against an electronic appliance company for failing install air conditioners as per the agreed terms.

As per the complaint, a customer had purchased 33 air conditioners worth RO6,000, of which only eight devices were installed by the company. The delay in the installation of the remaining devices led to the consumer to file a complaint at the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP).

The authorities forwarded the case to the competent authorities after taking the necessary action.

The company had to also pay a civil claim amount of RO 4,000 for failing to commit to the service within the agreed period of time.