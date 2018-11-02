Jaguar Land Rover to open tech office in Hungary

LONDON: Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will create 100 jobs with a new technical engineering office in Hungary to allow for close collaboration with suppliers in central and Eastern Europe, the firm said on Friday. JLR, which on Wednesday reported a quarterly loss and announced cuts as part of a turnaround plan, opened a new plant in Slovakia earlier this month and has warned that the wrong Brexit deal would hit its profitability.

The automaker said engineers in Budapest will work with staff in Britain and elsewhere when the office opens in 2019.

“The team in Budapest will complement the suppliers and supplier technical assistance that we already partner with in the region, as well as our teams in the UK,” said Nick Rogers, JLR’s Executive Director of Product Engineering. — Reuters

Related