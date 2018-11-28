Jabal Akhdar ultra marathon today

The mountainous terrain of Al Jabal Al Akhdar is all set to host one of world’s most extreme sporting challenges — a long-distance trail running event, on Thursday.

‘Oman by UTMB’ event will see 455 runners from 50 nations traversing a non-stop rugged 137-km course over the Sultanate’s Al Jabal Al Akhdar ( the green mountain).

The event, the first of its kind in the Middle East, is being hosted by Oman Sail, supported by Tanfeedh, Ministry of Tourism, Ultra Trail Montblanc International and organisers of UTMB Mont-Blanc.

Oman’s varied landscape, welcoming culture and ideal winter season temperatures make it an increasingly popular sports tourism destination with a growing international appeal.

Through villages, palm plantations, wadis, narrow gorges and mountain ridges, the route passes through the heights of Al Jabal Al Akhdar peaking at over 2,200 metres.

“The Ultra-Moon event will be a promotion tourism of the Sultanate and its elements and landscapes. “We hope the contestants, their families and friends can enjoy their time exploring Omani customs, traditions and culture,” said Salma bint Ali al Hashimiyah, Chief Marketing Officer, Oman Sail.

Starting at 3.30 pm from Birkat Al Mawz, runners will pass through high elevations and villages in the Al Jabal Al Akhdar.

The racetrack has been designed to provide participants with a number of historical landmarks and unique natural elements, giving them an opportunity to explore Oman’s diversity. They will pass through the House of Al Rudeida and Harat Al Sebani in Birkat Al Mawz and Wadi Bani Habib in the Al Jabal Al Akhdar, in addition to palm plantations, meadows, deep valleys and narrow corridors.

“Runners will pass through difficult and remote mountain paths, requiring them to have high levels of skills and endurance,” said Naji Said, one of the organisers of the event.

