It’s time for auction of seasonal fruits in Wadi Mistal

NAKHAL: The villages of Wadi Mistal in the Wilayat of Nakhal are known for their variety of seasonal crops, including grapes, pomegranates, mountain peaches and apricots. During this period, the farmers of Wadi Mistal begin to market their agricultural produce in the wilayat’s market with the start of harvesting season of fruit crops in the villages of Al Qora, Wakan and Al Hajar. Grapes are the most marketed crops in the wilayat.

Presently, a number of seasonal fruits, such as black grapes, peaches, pomegranates and mango are also displayed at auction in the market of Nakhal.

Prices of grapes (about 5 kg) are RO 12, prices of local mango went down to RO 3 for 20 fruits. The small fruits of the first crop of pomegranates were sold at RO 3.5 for 20 fruits.

Grape fruit cultivation requires great effort and attention from farmers in the wilayat, as they are keen to take care of these fruit trees by regular irrigation, fertilisation, trimming and cutting of nursery branches from time to time.

Abdullah bin Ahmed al Arfati, a farmer in Wadi Mistal, says the agricultural crop during the auction, locally called (Tana), begins after a successful season that would result in a good harvest of grapes, pomegranates, and other fruits and crops.

The (Tana) of grapes of the Awqaf Mosque and the Holy Quran School in the village of Al Qora in Wadi Mistal begins much earlier.

Abdullah said that Tana is known to the people that contributes to the revitalisation of the commercial activities as it benefits the farmers and auctioneers.

He added that the prices this year ranged from RO 150 to RO 460 per Jalba (which is a local term used to describe a strip of land), pointing out that Jalba is an agricultural area containing three to four trees of black grapes, grown on an area of 25 square metres and irrigated with spring and aflaj water.

Mansour bin Mohammed al Riyami, one of the locals of Al Hajar in Wadi Mistal, said that the villages of Wadi Mistal, especially Wakan and Al Qora, are famous for their grapes, especially black grapes, which are harvested in August and sold in the neighbouring markets such as the market in the Wilayat of Rustaq.

Al Riyami added that Wadi Mistal, which lies within the furrows of the western Al Hajar Mountains overlooking the Wilayat of Nakhal, is an important tourist attraction in the wilayat and frequented by visitors on a daily basis.

It is characterised by its varied seasonal crops, such as the black grapes, which began its season during this period.

He added that grapes are among the corps that are grown in mountain villages in Wadi Mistal due to the cool weather. — ONA

Related