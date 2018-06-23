Ithra’a to hold meet on Silver Economy concept on June 26

MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development ‘Ithra’a’ will organise on June 26, Tuesday, at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) premises its second economic evening for 2018, which sheds light on the silver economy concept.

The evening will also highlight the challenges and opportunities associated with it in businesses, as well as the efforts made by a number of governments to invest in human capital and provide conducive environment and relevant services to address the future challenges.

The economic evenings are a series of panel discussions organised by Ithra’a to shed light on the future trends of a range of selected issues and approximating different views towards them.

The economic evenings enhance research in the opportunities and trends that serve business environment in the Sultanate by addressing the challenges related to these sectors and sharing ideas and experiences with professionals and experts from the different sectors.

A number of academics and entrepreneurs with interest in enhancing open dialogue culture are also invited to the economic evenings.

The evening hosts specialised speakers, representatives of the private and public sectors in the Sultanate, in addition to a number of entrepreneurs and academics. — ONA

