Ithraa to help Omani businesses become export-ready

Hundreds of local companies will receive help and advice at this year’s Oman Export Week 2019, announced Sajda al Ghaithy, Ithraa’s Acting Director General for Marketing & Media, at an export event held at Al Mouj Golf Club on Tuesday. With a particular focus on small and mid-sized businesses, Ithraa’s second Oman Export Week (OEW19) is scheduled to be held during October 27-31, 2019 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

“Oman has long been an outward looking trading nation. At our best, we’ve done business in every corner of the globe. It’s in our DNA to travel, engage, trade and sell. And today, exporting is more important to Oman’s economic ambitions than it has ever been,” suggested Ithraa’s Acting Director General.

According to Al Ghaithy, OEW19 workshops will be interactive and practical, covering export essentials for firms new to doing business overseas; what it means to build an international brand; Made In Oman factory tours for school and college students; how to develop a digital strategy and increase online enquiries and sales; advising local artisans on how to access the $250 billion global creative industries market; as well as meet-the-buyer sessions.

Despite recent economic challenges, global exports in 2017 were worth more than double than they were in 1997. On the home front, Oman’s non-oil exports reached $8.2bn in 2017 up from $6.2bn in 2016.

“This is a remarkable success, yet there is still so much more to achieve. From car batteries, fragrances and fibre optic cables to footwear, marble, ceramics, honey products, confectionary and more, every day, Omani exporters are succeeding in international markets. However, many opportunities await,” explained Nasima al Balushi, Ithraa’s Director General for Investment & Export.

Omani exports to high-growth markets in Asia and Africa are on the rise, showing that the government’s long-term economic plan to develop and nurture the Sultanate’s manufacturing sector is delivering results.

Related