Ithraa teams up with The Business Year

MUSCAT, JULY 4 – In an effort to promote Oman’s distinct business offer, Ithraa, the sultanate’s inward investment and export development agency has teamed up for the sixth year with The Business Year a leading international research firm and publisher to launch The Business Year: Oman 2019, a comprehensive and in-depth report on the sultanate’s ambitious economy. TBY is present in over 35 countries. Each country-specific edition contains a comprehensive range of interviews and analyses, offering an inside look at doing business in the world’s most dynamic economies.

TBY’s interviewees, readers and partners comprise an international network of thought-leaders who are helping define the future of the global economy. TBY is currently working to produce The Business Year: Oman 2019, the sixth publication on the country’s economy and investment opportunities. The Business Year Oman: 2018 launch event took place at the Golden Tulip Seeb hotel and featured speeches by Mohammed bin Salim al Toobi, Minister of Environment & Climate Affairs, and Taleb Saif al Makhmari, Ithraa’s Director- General of Marketing and Media.

“Our work is centred on helping raise Oman’s international business profile, whether that’s taking Omani exporters to international trade shows in Italy, India and Qatar or hosting visiting manufacturers looking to set up a plant in Oman. We are working hard to attract inward investment and talent, promote Oman’s growing number of non-oil exports as well as encourage the next generation of Omani entrepreneurs. Supporting The Business Year team is key to these efforts,” explained Taleb Al Makhmari, Ithraa’s Director General for Marketing & Media.