Ithraa holds Board of Directors meeting

MUSCAT, NOV 18 – The Board of Directors of Ithraa, Oman’s inward investment and export development agency, held a meeting on Thursday November 15 at Ithraa’s head office in Shatti Al Qurum. Led by Ithraa Chairman and Chairman of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm Dr Yahya bin Saeed al Jabri, the Board reviewed a summary of Ithraa’s recent inward investment and export promotion activities. Emphasising the need to strengthen collaboration with businesses looking to invest, set up and export from Oman, the Board noted the impact of Ithraa’s recent overseas missions in this regard.

The Board also underlined the need for sustained efforts to support the competitive advantage and distinct strengths of Omani businesses in priority economic sectors as they enter new export markets and increase trade with existing overseas partners. They further noted Ithraa’s progress in developing partnerships with the wider public sector as well as with local and international businesses to achieve long-term and sustainable prosperity for Oman and its people.

In attendance at the meeting were: Dr Yahya bin Saeed al Jabri, Chairman; Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce & Industry; Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism; Ambassador Shaikh Yahya bin Abdullah al Araimi, Head of Economic Affairs Section, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman, Oman Chamber of Commerce & Industry.