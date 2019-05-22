ITA donation portal receives RO 150,000 in 16 days

MUSCAT, MAY 22 – The Information Technology Authority (ITA) is continuing with its promotion campaign to collect donations electronically during Ramadhan. “The portal allows donors to choose the type of donation whether it is a general donation or Eid clothing, a donation to mosques, orphan care, international relief, assistance to Syria, social welfare and other categories,” ITA said in a statement. Since the beginning of the promotional campaign at the beginning of Ramadhan, more than RO 150,300 have been collected to date, and the number of donors has reached about 10,000.

In addition, the total donations made through the portal to date amounted to 3,749,727.19 and the number of donors has reached about 150,000 donors since the establishment of the portal. The portal offers annual, monthly and daily statistics on donations collected and provides statistics on the total donations made to each charitable organisation. “Hence, the ITA is grateful to everyone who participated and made a donation through the portal either as individuals or organisations. It invites everyone to use and donate via the Donations Portal Charitable Organizations that collects donations in an easy and secure way and saving time, effort and money,” the statement said.