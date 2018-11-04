ISWK organises inter-school contest

MUSCAT: Indian School Wadi Kabir (ISWK) organised BizRevive, an inter-school competition and mime contest. Seven teams participated in the competition. Team ‘Resurrectors’ comprising Nisha Anna Joseph, Nakshatra Lakshmanan and Archana Vijaya Kumaran of ISWK won the first position in Business Revival Competition. They presented the plan for revival of the dying art of pottery. The second position was bagged by ISM. In mime competition, ISWK team consisting of Harigoury Nanda, Nicole D’silva, Sonu Sajan and Sanju Ephrem won the first position and Indian School Salalah secured the second position. The prize for overall winner’s school was clinched by the host school ISWK. ISM were at first runners-up and Indian School Sohar at second runners-up position.

