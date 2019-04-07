ISWK management committee approves tuition fee hike

MUSCAT, April 7 – The board of directors of India Schools Oman took up the issues raised by the parents of students studying at the Indian School Wadi Kabir on Sunday, sources said. According to a parent, the board chairman promised to take up the matter with the school management committee as the promoter schools are managed by their respective committees though they have to abide by the governing laws. Meanwhile, the School Management Committee approved the increase of the tuition fees for the academic year 2019-2020 by RO 2 per month, which amounts to RO 24 per annum.

“In order to avoid the inconvenience and difficulties faced by the parents on procuring costumes, other related materials, transportation for excursions/picnics etc and for the teachers who collect the same during class hours, the school management has decided that a one time amount of RO 10 per annum to be collected along with term fees, for convenience purpose only. This would ensure that the teacher as well as the child is not required to handle cash which has posed several operational challenges. Parents will henceforth not be required to pay any additional amount towards the activities planned for the year.

The total fee increase for the academic year 2019-20 is RO 24 + RO 10 = RO 34.

‘’Parents are requested not to be confused with the varied postings/messages circulating in Social Media (Whatsapp) in respect of the revised fees for 2019-20,’’ the school said in a statement.

As per its profile, ISWK has 6,500 students and 243 teachers.

Indian School Wadi Kabir, along with the strong support of its stakeholders, has consistently striven to maintain the quality of education for its students all through the years, which has been witnessed in its high academic achievements, numerous activities on and off the field and infrastructure development, a statement issued by the school management committee said.

In addition to the above, there are several planned academic and co-scholastic activities which the school initiates, pro-actively to provide an all-round development of all students at ISWK.

