Israeli tank, aircraft hit Gaza after cross-border shots: Army

JERUSALEM: Israel on Friday struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip with tank and aircraft fire after shots were allegedly fired at troops on the Israeli side of the border.

“No injuries to soldiers were reported,” the army said in a statement.

Palestinian security sources in Hamas-ruled Gaza said that the Israeli fire hit Hamas military observation posts at three locations along the frontier.

They said there were no reports of Palestinian casualties.

Israel destroys Palestinian’s family apartments: Also on Friday, Israeli forces destroyed two apartments in the occupied West Bank that housed the family of a Palestinian accused of killing an Israeli woman in February, the army said.

Soldiers surrounded the apartment block in the flashpoint southern city of Hebron beginning late on Thursday.

They then destroyed the two apartments that were home to the family of Arafat Irfaiya, 29, with the use of heavy construction equipment in the early hours of the morning. Some clashes broke out between Palestinian residents and Israeli forces during the operation, AFP journalists reported. — AFP

