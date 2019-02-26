ISO praises Sultanate’s standards, specifications

Muscat: John Walter, President of the International Organization for Standardisation (ISO), praised the Sultanate’s system of proprietary, industrial and commercial specifications and standards. In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), the president said ISO is seeking to identify the priorities of the countries of the region in terms of specifications and standards. He pointed out that ISO is in the process of establishing a new strategic plan. Walter hoped that the ISO vision over the next 10 years will make the world a better place by bringing the member countries closer together to discuss many issues related to specifications and standardizations.

Walter was in Muscat to take part in the 5th GCC Laboratory Efficiency Conference, which began on Tuesday. The Fifth GCC Laboratory Efficiency Conference kicked off today. The 2-day conference is organised by the GCC Standardisation Organisation (GCC-SO), in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The conference was inaugurated by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, who said the conference is a platform for exchanging ideas, implementation of best international practices and enhance cooperation among member countries to boost the efficiency of laboratories, especially with regard to fuels and petrochemicals and implementation of best international practices in this field.

Dr Sunaidy said that the conference addresses the oil and petrochemical sector as it is of vital importance to the GCC countries, which are among the largest oil producers of oil and home to petrochemical industry, which is the second largest industrial sector in the region. John Walter, President of ISO, stressed the importance of the conference, especially in the quality of industries that adhere to specifications, pointing out that each country has to do many things and there are many priorities. — ONA