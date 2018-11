SHIMLA: The Regional Round Square Conference held at HIM Academy Public School, Himachal Pradesh, India was attended by Shreya Kishor Kawle, Aayush Nair, Sidharth Devidas, Carrisa Bopanna, Shraavani Sastry and Asfiya Ahemad Nadim of Indian School Al Ghubra. The theme of the conference was ‘Co-existence’. The highlight of the conference was an interactive session with the Dalai Lama at his residence at Mcleodganj, Dharamsala.

Related