ISG hosts chess tournament

MUSCAT: Indian School Al Ghubra organised CBSE Oman Cluster Chess Tournament on October 6 in the school premises. 266 students from 11 Indian schools participated in the tournament. Indian School Muscat was the winner in the under-17 boys, under-17 girls, under-11 boys and under-11 girls. The winner in the under-19 girls category was Indian School Muladha, while in the under-14 girls and under-14 boys categories Indian School Sohar and Indian School Al Wadi Al Kabir bagged the top position, respectively. In the under-19 category, the boys of Indian School Al Ghubra emerged winners. The President of the School Management Committee, Ahmed Rayees and the Convenor of the SMC, Sunil Kattakath, presented the trophies and medals.

