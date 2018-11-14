ISG celebrates Malayalam Day

MUSCAT: Indian School Al Ghubra celebrated Malayalam Day to commemorate the formation of the South Indian State of Kerala on November 1. The programme began with a traditional group song that highlighted the essence of Kerala — ‘God’s Own Country.’ The history, culture and tradition of the state were showcased through an array of traditional songs and dances like Mohiniyattam, Margamkali, Oppana, folk dances and folk songs. The group dance by the teachers was much appreciated by the audience. The Principal, Papri Ghosh and the Vice Principal, G Sreekumar wished the audience on this momentous occasion and appreciated the efforts of the students and the members of the Department of Malayalam for putting up a wonderful programme.

