IRU world congress opens on Tuesday

MUSCAT: The IRU World Congress 2018 will be held at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday. The three-day conference is organised by Oman Global Logistics Group (ASYAD) and the World Road Transport Organization (IRU), in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and Communications. The conference will be attended by 60 industry experts, including ministers and chief executives, to discuss key issues and obstacles facing the logistics sector and to identify possible solutions to address them.

The conference is an ideal platform for presenting the Sultanate’s opportunities in this field to the global community. The hosting of the conference comes in light of the rapid developments in the road transport and logistics sector as a result of the continuous change in markets, technological systems, and the promotion of a joint work culture between the private and public sectors to address challenges and identify opportunities. — ONA