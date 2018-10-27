IRU World Congress in Muscat to feature 20 interactive sessions

Muscat, OCT 27 – Only few days away from one of the largest international events for road transport, mobility and logistics, registration for the International Road Transport Union (IRU) World Congress in Muscat has hit an all-time high. Organised by the IRU and hosted by ASYAD in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the three-day event from November 6 to 8 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre will demonstrate the benefits of innovative digital solutions that are realistic and sustainable, while challenging decision-makers to stay ahead of the curve.

With limited seats available, interested participants are encouraged to register online (www.iruworldcongress.com) for more than 20 interactive sessions and engaging round table discussions. High-level speakers including Ministers, CEOs, industry thought-leaders, innovators, and disruptors in addition to heads of UN agencies and other leading international organisations will address participants from over 100 countries.

Exploring the theme “Innovation on the Move”, the IRU World Congress includes more than 20 interactive and vibrant sessions, along with networking opportunities, ministerial and CEO summits, and special events.

Held for the very first time in the Middle East, the event offers a unique platform to hear and learn from leading experts, innovators and global decision-makers on how to take the industry into the future. The programme also presents valuable networking opportunities with government ministers, business leaders, policymakers and thought-leaders in road transport, mobility and logistics. All registered participants will have access to all sessions, the Innovation Alley exhibition, and start-up competition, in addition to the Welcome Reception and Gala Dinner.

The Innovation Alley will exhibit future-shaping companies, entrepreneurs, and start-ups. A competition between the top early-stage start-ups will also be held with an opportunity to win $100,000 in equity investment and gain exposure with potential investors.

