Iranian industry minister explores investment opportunities in Madayn

MUSCAT: A delegation chaired by Reza Rahmani, Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Thursday visited Al Rusayl Industrial City, a city that falls under the umbrella of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates — Madayn.

The Iranian delegation was received by Musallam bin Mohammed al Shehri, Assistant Chief Executive Officer of Madayn for Operations.

Briefing the delegates on the investment climate in the Sultanate, Al Shehri emphasised on the strategic location enjoyed by the Sultanate amid major markets, its political stability, support received by the government in the investment field, in addition to the advantages and incentives enjoyed by the local and foreign investors.

Al Shehri then elaborated on the available investment opportunities in Madayn’s various industrial cities, Knowledge Oasis Muscat and Al Mazunah Free Zone.

He stated that the vision of Madayn is to enhance the Sultanate’s position as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence, and its mission is to attract industrial investments and provide continued support, through regionally and globally competitive strategies, good infrastructure, value adding services, and easy governmental processes.

He also underlined the objectives of Madayn which include attracting foreign investments to the Sultanate and localising the national capital; contributing to stimulating the private sector to achieve sustainable economic and social development; achieving environmental sustainability, and contributing to the creation of new job opportunities for the national cadres. The Iranian delegates were also introduced to the value adding initiatives of Madayn, which comprise the Industrial Innovation Centre, which was initiated in 2009 in partnership with The Research Council, to support the manufacturing sector and serve the industrialists taking into account the significance of innovation and scientific research in developing and advancing Omani industries.

— ONA

Related