Iranian grit at Challenge Plus Oman Open

Oman Observer

Iran’s Parinaz Hajilou claimed the top slot from Group 1 to make it to the women’s under-21 singles main draw in the Seamaster 2019 ITTF Challenge Plus Oman Open at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Thursday. The biggest-ever table
tennis event being hosted by the Sultanate from March 21 to 24, the tournament is featuring around 260 participants
from all the continents including players, coaches, referees and administrative staff from 40 countries.

