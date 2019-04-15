Iranian delegation visits State Council

MUSCAT: The delegation of the Armed Forces of Iran, participating in the meeting of the Omani-Iranian Friendship Committee led by Brigadier General Dr Qadeer Nizami, Deputy Chief of Iranian Armed Forces for International Affairs, visited the State Council on Monday. Mahfoudh Hamood Mohamed al Wahaibi, State Council member, received the delegation. Present at the meeting were Rashid Saif Mohsin al Shidi and Mahfoudh Hamood Mohammed al Wahaibi, State Council members and Assistant Secretary- General for Media and Public Relations and the Secretariat staff.

Welcoming the delegation, Rashid Saif Mohsin al Shidi wished the guests a pleasant stay in the Sultanate and hoped that the visit would achieve its desired objectives in promoting relations between the two friendly countries and develop cooperation in all fields, and stressed the importance of such visits in the consolidation of bilateral relations. Al Shidi gave the delegation an outline of the progress of the shura in the Sultanate and the role of the State Council in national action.

Brigadier General Dr Qadeer Nizami expressed his delegation’s happiness over the visit to participate in the military friendship committee meeting, praised the Sultanate’s comprehensive development and wished the nation steady progress and prosperity under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The delegation members watched a documentary film on the council, which highlighted its functions and competencies, and toured the council building to view its various facilities.