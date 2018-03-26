IPA BOARD MEETS FOR FIRST TIME IN 2018

MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) on Monday held its 1st meeting for 2018 under the chairmanship of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, IPA Board Chairman.

The meeting’s agenda included a range of topics that aim at developing work mechanism at the Institute in a manner that ensures carrying out its duties in a prospective way. The IPA Board followed up implementation of its decisions taken at the 4th meeting in 2017. The Board reviewed a detailed memo on prerogatives proposed for organisational divisions of the IPA structure. The agenda also included discussion on some organisational aspects related to the IPA divisions. — ONA

