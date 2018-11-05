INVITATION FOR ENERGY CONGRESS

His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received an invitation from Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to attend the opening ceremony of the World Energy Congress, which will be held in Abu Dhabi during September 9 to 12, 2019. The invitation was handed over by Mohammed bin Sultan al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate, when HH Sayyid Asaad received him at his office in Muscat on Monday in the presence of the Secretary-General and the Adviser at HH Sayyid Asaad’s Office. — ONA

Related