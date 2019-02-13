Investments in heritage tourist inns paying rich dividends

MUSCAT, Feb 13 – The Ministry of Tourism (MoT) is encouraging investment from citizens on green heritage tourist inns and guest houses in an attempt to add value to tourism in the Sultanate. Therefore, the ministry is using heritage and environment components available in villages and heritage sites such as old houses and ancient lanes. It is working to grant licenses to citizens interested in making investments in the segment, while setting standards for the classification of these facilities.

Efforts are being made to ensure the terms and conditions for such inns are complied with so that they can make an impression on the tourists.

Authorities from the ministry will visit these inns from time to time to ensure the standards are complied with. It also welcomes feedback from guests on the hospitality. Tourist inns are aimed at educating visitors about Omani environment, traditions, customs and social life. It also gives an opportunity to introduce Omani crafts and industries from various wilayats.

These inns are of utmost importance for wilayats that do not have adequate hotel facilities. They are an alternative to hotels. Tourists expressed satisfaction with their experience of staying in these inns and they see it as a product with a distinct Omani flavour. A number of investors expressed satisfaction with their experience in investing on tourist inns. They were confident of reaping dividends through their investments. Mounir al Ismaili, Director of Nizwa Heritage Inns, said: “These inns are aimed at reviving the ancient lanes, protecting them from extinction, highlighting the history of the region and explaining the stages of Omani urbanization through the ages.”

He said the village of Al Aqar, which has the inns, is one of the most important heritage villages in Nizwa. Appreciating the beauty of surrounding villages and their tranquillity, guests said staying in traditional mud houses was a “unique and unforgettable experience”.

Yaqoub bin Badr al Abri, promotions executive of Misfah Heritage Inn, said inns were popular with tourists, especially during winter, when occupancy was 70-80 per cent. In summer, it was 40-60 per cent. One of the important activities of the inn was retracing the mountain tracks used by people before the seventies. These tracks include Jabal Shams, Jabal al Akhdar and Jabal Sharqi.

Badr bin Saif al Abri, owner of Al Nakhr Inns in the Wilayat of Al Hamra in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, said the inn comprises eight rooms. In addition, it has meeting and sitting rooms.

Al Nakhr Inn offers traditional Omani food, mountain trips, walking in Wadi Al Nakhr tributaries with a tour guide and access to fresh water ponds in the wadi.

Mohammed al Mughairy is the owner of Durat Al Misfah Heritage Inns located in the village of Misfat al Abriyeen in Wilayat of Al Hamra. His inn offers several activities for guests, the most important being mountain walks and cycling.