Investigations underway in embezzlement charges at MoE

Muscat: Investigations are underway in the alleged money fraud case that was reported at the Ministry of Education (MoE) in Oman, said the Government Communication Centre in a statement on Wednesday.

“The competent authorities that include the Oman Public Prosecution (PP), State Audit Institute (SAI) and Ministry of Education are fully engaged in this case in accordance with legal investigation procedures, including collection and verification of documents, to bring suspects in this case to justice.”

It urged people to avoid spreading rumours until the results of the investigations are released.

The statement added that it is within rights of all to express their opinion and discuss the subject, but at the same time, all citizens should stay away from rumours, misinterpretation of the facts and kind of defamation until the investigation is completed as per the laws of the Sultanate.