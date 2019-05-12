International Yoga Day observed

MUSCAT, MAY 12 – As part of the 5th International Yoga Day under the patronage of Indian Embassy in Oman, Shankara Yoga Kendra conducted a yoga awareness campaign on May 10. The campaign was organised to initiate and motivate the citizens and the residents of Oman to practice yoga. This event focused on awareness and well-being of all participants which showcased power yoga flow with mindfulness Munu Mahawar, the Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, who graced the occasion and highlighted the importance of inculcating yoga in everyday life.

Taslima Sarwar, wife of Bangladesh Ambassador to Oman, an ardent yoga practitioner herself, also graced the occasion. She expressed her personal benefits on practising yoga every day and assured her wholehearted support. Prema Arun, co-founder of Shankara Yoga Kendra, conducted Power Yoga session at the Indian Embassy auditorium which was attended by 100 yoga enthusiasts. As part of their social responsibility, Shankara Yoga Kendra conducted a Foundation Course for its students and the certificates of the students who successfully completed the Foundation Course were also distributed in the occasion.