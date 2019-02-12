International women’s day in science marked

Muscat: The Omani National Committee for Education, Culture and Science celebrated the International Day for Women and Girls in Science on Monday. The symposium was inaugurated by Dr Suad al Lawati, Vice-Chairman of the State Council in the lecture hall at the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque. It was aimed at encouraging women in research and innovation. It is also an opportunity to discuss the importance of benefiting from scientific research in industry to contribute to building the national economy.

“It is very important to celebrate this occasion, which highlights the examples of leading Omani women in scientific fields and their inspirational experiences. This is an incentive for Omani girls and young women to achieve the aspirations and achievements in the field of innovation that will contribute to the construction of the national economy, and this is what we saw through the research presented during the symposium” said Dr Al Lawati

The symposium began with the Omani National Committee for Education, Culture and Science speech delivered by Amna al Balushi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Committee. She said, “The international organisations, including the United Nations and UNESCO, recognised the importance of encouraging and empowering women in science and technology, and thus, the 11th of February of each year is recognised as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.”

