International tourism flights to Salalah increase during winter

Salalah: The number of international flights during the tourism winter season is on the rise at Salalah Airport. The trend will contribute to the growth of tourism activity in the Governorate of Dhofar during the period from October 1 to the end of April 2019.

Dr Khalid bin Ahmed al Najjar, Senior Manager at the Office of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) in Dhofar said in a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA) that 7 air carriers from Italy, Germany, Cyprus, Slovakia, Poland, Czech Republic and Russia operate flights to Salalah.

He added that Salalah Airport received yesterday the first international flight by Nordwind Airlines of Russia. The company will operate 16 flights during the winter season; a flight every 10 days. He pointed out that the PACA recently approved the operation of new tourism flights from several European countries during the tourism winter season in a bid to enhance tourist activity in Dhofar and promote Salalah as an attractive tourist destination. –ONA