International Society of Radiology selects Oman to host 2020 World Congress

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by Oman Radiology and Molecular Imaging Society (ORMIS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Oman Medical Association, the Oman Convention Bureau and the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, has won a bid to host the 30th edition of the International Radiology Congress in October 2020.

The International Society of Radiology, the only official partner of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Radiology, selected Oman following a winning presentation in Chicago, US.

Dr Saqar al Tai, Secretary General of ORMIS said, “This win reflects the world’s confidence in Oman as an attractive place for hosting international conferences and reflects Oman’s excellent reputation in the global medical community. Radiology is a critical cornerstone of any hospital and medical imaging is indispensable in diagnosing illness. We are excited to host this event in Muscat and look forward to welcoming our international colleagues and experts in 2020”.

Khalid al Zedjali, Director of the Oman Convention Bureau added, “It is expected that more than 1,000 experts will attend the congress from all over the globe with many internationally renowned speakers covering the latest advances in radiology. We will ensure that they have the most successful conference ever and we will shower them with our warm Omani hospitality.” — ONA

